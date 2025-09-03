Life / Motoring

The Machina and the Skeg launched as one-off MINI JCW duo

One is electric and the other conventionally-powered and created with Deus Ex Machina

03 September 2025 - 15:29
by Phuti Mpyane
The duo of one-off MINI Cooper hatches made in conjunction with clothing brand Deus Ex Machina. Picture: SUPPLIED
MINI has presented two one-off cars — the Skeg and the Machina — from a collaboration with Australian clothing company Deus Ex Machina.

The apparel is a fusion of surf, snow and custom motorcycle cultures as functional streetwear.

The companies have previously collaborated in bringing to life a historic Mini Cooper S racing car in 2023, and the BMW CE 04 electric scooter by Deus Ex Machina.

Expressive graphics consisting of numbers, geometric elements and bright colours pay homage to MINI’s racing history. Though the pair of vehicles are kindred in spirit and both feature a large white “X” on their roofs, each uses a different power train.

The Skeg, with yellow and silver finish, is born electric and shaped by coastal culture of surfboards. It’s powered by a 190kW electric drivetrain, and the quiet rebel also boasts wide fenders, an illuminated front grille and semi-transparent fibreglass panels that strip 15% off the car’s weight.

The electric Skeg MINI's cabin is equipped for life as a surfer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Further nods to life on the beach are tension straps across the roof, a reference to the ritual of tying down a surfboard, while the inside is hallmarked by a dashboard that borrows directly from surfboard construction with lightweight and visually distinctive construction.

The second MINI JCW — the Machina that has bold accents and Deus lettering on the rear — is powered by the turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine with 170kW on tap. The red, white and black paintwork pays homage to the MINI’s motorsport heritage that started in 1961, culminating in Paddy Hopkirk’s famous win at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964.

It’s also widened, with four additional headlights mounted on the bonnet that pay tribute to rally sport roots. The diffuser at rear draws inspiration from the MINI JCW race car with the centrally positioned exhaust. A Can-Am-style rear spoiler finishes the nostalgia.

Inside, the crimson show car is pared-back and racing business. It features lightweight door panels marked with white “X” motifs, a fabric dash finished with a lived-in patina; and exposed roll cage; five-point racing harness; toggle switches and a hydraulic handbrake with a large lever.

The Machina MINI Cooper is a racing delight with bucket seats and a five-point harness. Picture: SUPPLIED
“In this extraordinary collaboration, we showcase two vehicles that remind us of motorsport history and successes of MINI. Every single detail has been crafted with artisanal precision and expertise.

“This has resulted in unique characters that are clearly perceived as belonging together through their distinctive design language and use of graphics,” says Holger Hampf, head of MINI design.

The new MINI x Deus Ex Machina apparel collection was launched at the IAA in Munich this week and is available globally via the Deus Ex Machina’s e-commerce and retail network.

