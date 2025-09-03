Tata broadens its hit in SA with nice-priced Punch

Top-tier Punch models get LED headlamps and alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Indian brand Tata has expanded its passenger vehicle range in SA with the introduction of the Punch, a compact SUV positioned between its entry-level Tiago hatch and the larger and more premium Harrier.
Imported and distributed by Motus Holdings and aimed at competing with the wave of Chinese manufacturers entering the market, Tata returns to SA after a six-year hiatus with a four-model range that combines contemporary styling with modern technology and safety features.
Launched globally in 2021, the Punch achieved a five-star Global NCAP crash safety rating and went on to become India’s best-selling car in 2024.
Tata says the Hyundai Exter rival is aimed at urban buyers seeking SUV styling and ride height in a smaller package.
All versions of the Punch are powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 65kW and 115Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is aided by an automatic stop-start system, while drivers can choose between Eco and City drive modes.
LED tail lights with a Tri-Arrow design are standard on Accomplished + and Creative + models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Designed for punishing Indian roads, the Punch uses MacPherson strut front suspension and a semi-independent twist-beam set-up with coil springs and shock absorbers at the rear. Ground clearance is listed at 187mm, enough to handle choppy rural dirt tracks.
Four derivatives will be offered locally, starting with the entry-level Adventure.
Riding on 15" steel wheels with plastic covers and available exclusively with the five-speed manual gearbox, it comes standard with a 7" Harman touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning, a reverse camera and a 4" digital instrument cluster.
Accomplished + and Creative + models boast a 10.25" infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Adventure + S adds additional features, including a sunroof, integrated roof rails, shark fin antenna, automatic headlights and wipers, USB-A and USB-C ports up front, push-button start with smart entry, a front armrest and What3Words-based navigation.
At the top of the Punch range are the Accomplished + and Creative + models. These flagship derivatives stand out with alloy wheels (15" on the Accomplished + and 16" on the Creative +), a 10.25" infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, inductive charging, LED tail lamps with a distinctive Tri-Arrow design, projector headlamps and handy cooled glovebox.
Standard safety equipment across the range includes dual front airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, corner stability control and Isobix child seat mounts.
Pricing
Punch 1.2 Adventure manual: R244,900
Punch 1.2 Adventure + S manual: R269,900
Punch 1.2 Adventure + S automated manual: R288,900
LOCAL LAUNCH
Tata broadens its hit in SA with nice-priced Punch
The Indian vehicle is a new contender in the budget compact SUV market
Indian brand Tata has expanded its passenger vehicle range in SA with the introduction of the Punch, a compact SUV positioned between its entry-level Tiago hatch and the larger and more premium Harrier.
Imported and distributed by Motus Holdings and aimed at competing with the wave of Chinese manufacturers entering the market, Tata returns to SA after a six-year hiatus with a four-model range that combines contemporary styling with modern technology and safety features.
Launched globally in 2021, the Punch achieved a five-star Global NCAP crash safety rating and went on to become India’s best-selling car in 2024.
Tata says the Hyundai Exter rival is aimed at urban buyers seeking SUV styling and ride height in a smaller package.
All versions of the Punch are powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 65kW and 115Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is aided by an automatic stop-start system, while drivers can choose between Eco and City drive modes.
Designed for punishing Indian roads, the Punch uses MacPherson strut front suspension and a semi-independent twist-beam set-up with coil springs and shock absorbers at the rear. Ground clearance is listed at 187mm, enough to handle choppy rural dirt tracks.
Four derivatives will be offered locally, starting with the entry-level Adventure.
Riding on 15" steel wheels with plastic covers and available exclusively with the five-speed manual gearbox, it comes standard with a 7" Harman touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), rear parking sensors, manual air conditioning, a reverse camera and a 4" digital instrument cluster.
The Adventure + S adds additional features, including a sunroof, integrated roof rails, shark fin antenna, automatic headlights and wipers, USB-A and USB-C ports up front, push-button start with smart entry, a front armrest and What3Words-based navigation.
At the top of the Punch range are the Accomplished + and Creative + models. These flagship derivatives stand out with alloy wheels (15" on the Accomplished + and 16" on the Creative +), a 10.25" infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, inductive charging, LED tail lamps with a distinctive Tri-Arrow design, projector headlamps and handy cooled glovebox.
Standard safety equipment across the range includes dual front airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, corner stability control and Isobix child seat mounts.
Pricing
Punch 1.2 Adventure manual: R244,900
Punch 1.2 Adventure + S manual: R269,900
Punch 1.2 Adventure + S automated manual: R288,900
Punch 1.2 Accomplished + automated manual: R309,900
Punch 1.2 Creative + automated manual: R339,900
All models include a three-year/45,000km service plan and a five-year/125,000km warranty.
New Tata Tiago goes on sale as one of SA’s cheapest cars
iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand
Nine things we learnt about the Ford Raptor in 9,000km
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
The best-selling cars in SA in August
INTERVIEW: Hyundai has learnt a few tricks to protect its castle walls
All-electric Audi Concept-C unveiled with new brand grille
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.