Sales of used Chinese cars jump 89% on AutoTrader

Used sales of Jaecoo grew 168% in the first half of 2025. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Sales of used Chinese vehicles on AutoTrader jumped 89% in the first half of 2025.
Once the underdogs of the automotive world, Chinese automakers have proven a force to be reckoned with and are giving established automotive brands cause for concern, said the vehicle sales platform.
New-car sales for Chinese brands have skyrocketed and the same trends are evident in the used car market, with AutoTrader’s mid-year report revealing that BYD led the way with 637% growth, followed by Jaecoo (168%) and Omoda (99%). The growth is from a relatively small base as these brands are still emerging players in the local market.
Legacy motoring marques such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki and Hyundai remain the most popular local sellers but Chinese cars have in recent years come to the fore as their build quality improves while their prices continue to undercut more well-known brands.
“This competitive pricing edge has not gone unnoticed by SA consumers, whose preferences are gradually shifting. Whereas brand cachet was once a concern, many buyers are now prioritising value over other aspects — such as brand and prestige — and demand more from their cars, such as safety, luxury features, and technology, at a decent price,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
More established brands such as GWM, Haval, BAIC and Chery have grown 71%, 33%, 16% and 14% respectively in used-car sales on AutoTrader.
Searches for Chinese cars on AutoTrader grew by 67% year-on-year, according to the mid-year report.
“This is more than a sales increase, it’s a structural shift in the market,” said Mienie. “Chinese automakers have found a way to deliver exceptional value at a fraction of the traditional cost, offering roughly 80% of what buyers expect for only 60% of the price.
“That’s changing what South Africans consider possible when it comes to affordability and technology. The bigger story is how this is reshaping competition and setting new benchmarks that all automakers will have to meet.”
AutoTrader did not comment on how resale values of Chinese vehicles compared with more well-known brands.
It said another trend was the introduction of well-priced electrified vehicles — including hybrids and plug-in hybrids — by several Chinese automakers, including Chery, BYD, Omoda and Haval.
Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are typically more expensive than their traditional petrol and diesel counterparts, placing them out of reach for many South Africans.
However, their influence in this segment is evident, with the Haval H6, Haval Jolion and GWM Tank 300 ranking among the top ten best-selling hybrid cars between January and June 2025, said AutoTrader.
“But does this mean legacy automakers should panic?” asks Mienie.
“While they shouldn’t rest on their laurels, the data shows that they still have the overwhelming support of consumers, as evidenced by sales, searches and enquiries, with no Chinese vehicles breaching the top 10 lists in any of these respective categories.
“While sales of Chinese cars have increased, local consumers still compare them to models and brands that have historically remained strong sellers.”
