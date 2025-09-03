International News
All-electric Audi Concept-C unveiled with new brand grille
The design study shows the brand’s future design language and return to Auto Union grilles
Audi has used the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany to preview the new Concept-C electric two-person sports roadster. It presents the future design direction of the company, including a vertical frame grille that harks back to the 1936 six-wheel Auto Union Type C racer — the most recognisable product from the 1932 merger of Audi, DKW, Horch, and Wanderer — and symbolised by the four interlinking rings of the Audi logo.
The pinched nose also tips a hat to the 2006 Audi A6 — the model that signalled the departure of the brand from the narrow grilles of the 1990s and back to the more prominent, latter day single frame grilles inspired by the earlier decades as often used as a bold statement of brand identity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.