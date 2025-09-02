The 1,000 Bike Show returns to Greenstone Mall this weekend

South Africa’s largest classic motorbike show takes place in Joburg this weekend.
The Classic Motorcycle Club (CMC) is staging the 1,000 Bike Show, SA’s largest classic motorbike event, in Johannesburg from September 5–7.
The show will transform the underground parking area of Greenstone Shopping Centre into a haven for motorcycle enthusiasts, showcasing an array of classic bikes 25 years or older.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 edition promises more participants and visitors. A highlight will be the Thumper Concours section, a dedicated showcase for single-cylinder, air-cooled motorcycles over 400cc which will be judged in a concours d'elegance.
Anchored around “Motul Mary,” a 1972 VW Kombi flatbed, the inaugural Thumper Concours stand in 2024 presented 23 thumpers from across SA and was a standout feature of the show.
Lawrence Atkinson, a Thumper Concours organiser, said the stand will include a 1980 XT500 that has covered an astonishing 140,000km, having been ridden through South America and then from Europe to Johannesburg.
Owners of thumper motorcycles manufactured between 1970 and 2000 who wish to present their bike on the stand can contact Atkinson at lawrencejhb@gmail.com.
Visit here for more information about the 1,000 Bike Show and to purchase tickets.
