Classic cars to gather at Santos Beach Auto Extremo in Mossel Bay

The rare and legendary E30 BMW 333i is an SA-made special that show-goers can get up close with. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Santos Beach Auto Extremo takes place on Sunday September 7 at the beachfront of the De Bakke Santos hotel, Mossel Bay. This one-day event brings together retro classic sports cars and modern performance cars — all against a coastal backdrop.
The event also enjoys the support of Mossel Bay Tourism, further reinforcing the town’s growing reputation as a premium lifestyle and heritage destination in SA.
“All the great car shows in the world have one thing in common, and that is a beautiful backdrop. There is Villa D’Este on Lake Como, Pebble Beach in California — and now Santos Beach in Mossel Bay,” says Waldo Scribante, president of the Mercedes-Benz Club of SA.
The event is organised by Alewijn Dippenaar, chair of the Santos Beach Auto Extremo organising committee and his team. It attracts rare unicorns but also has a humanitarian aim. Beneficiaries include the Round Table, Lions Club and National Sea Rescue InstituteNSRI Mossel Bay.
In the lead-up to the show, a two-day tour from Franschhoek to Mossel Bay will take place starting on September 5—6. The organising committee is inviting owners of classic and performance vehicles to join the scenic drive through the Western Cape.
Vehicle registration for retro classics and modern supercars also opened online on July 4, and exhibiting vehicles are required to arrive by 8am to be parked by 9am. Show-goers can enjoy curated food stalls, a beer garden by SAB, and a laid-back atmosphere under the trees.
Classics such as Studebakers can also be viewed under the cool shade of trees with an ocean backdrop. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gates open at 10am and show runs until 4pm. Tickets are available online from iTickets at a cost of R100 per adult. Children under 18 enter for free, while the event has a limited capacity of 3,000 visitors.
“Santos Beach Auto Extremo is more than just a show. It’s an experience — where passion meets purpose, and where heritage meets horsepower,” says Dippenaar.
