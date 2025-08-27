NEW MODELS
Rolls-Royce unveils Primavera Spectre
Three exclusive derivatives are influenced by the colours and symbols of spring
01 September 2025 - 11:29
Rolls-Royce has unveiled a limited “Spectre Inspired by Primavera” series consisting of three exclusive derivatives influenced by the colours and symbols of spring.
The range introduces three exterior finishes: Evanescent (white), Reverie (blue) and Blossom (pink). Each model is fitted with a hand-painted coachline featuring a cherry blossom motif, alongside a new 23-inch alloy wheel design that the British luxury carmaker says resembles a flower in bloom...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.