Robert Gwerengwe appointed WesBank CEO

He moves from DirectAxis to take over from Ghana Msibi, who is CEO of FNB Business

01 September 2025 - 15:52
by Motor News Reporter
The newly-appointed CEO of Wesbank, Robert Gwerengwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
The newly-appointed CEO of Wesbank, Robert Gwerengwe. Picture: SUPPLIED

WesBank has announced the appointment of Robert Gwerengwe as the CEO, effective September 1, succeeding Ghana Msibi who has been appointed as FNB Business CEO.

Gwerengwe moves from a leading role at DirectAxis, the direct-to-consumer insurance brokerage subsidiary of FirstRand Bank Ltd to the vehicle and asset finance division. He has more than 19 years experience within the group. 

WesBank says it has shown its commitment to integrating its executive succession planning into its growth strategy, by developing a pool of talent to lead the business into the future. 

“I’m honoured to be joining WesBank at this crucial time for the automotive and vehicle finance sector as it navigates changing consumer demand and actively transitions to a sustainable model, driven by global environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles,” said the new CEO, who holds a Quantic school of Business MBA.

Gwerengwe also holds a BCom in finance and computer science from Rhodes University and a postgraduate diploma (PGDip) in management from the University of Cape Town, with experience across various executive roles including at MotoNovo in the UK, driving customer centric innovations, overseeing strategy, financial performance and growth.

“I will be working with the excellent team at WesBank to continue providing finance solutions and fostering partnerships within the automotive industry that add value for both individuals and businesses,” Gwerengwe said.

