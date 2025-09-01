Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Kia unveils chic new Stonic crossover

The compact SUV fights with premium alternatives in the fashionista niche

01 September 2025 - 13:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new Kia Stonic is slightly larger than the Sonet with bolder than usual styling and luxury appointments. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Kia Stonic is slightly larger than the Sonet with bolder than usual styling and luxury appointments. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia has unveiled the Stonic as its latest compact crossover. Measuring 4,165mm in length, it slots between the Sonet and the Seltos, and offers up to 352l of boot space.

It is aimed as a chic alternative competing with the Hyundai Kona, Opel Mokka, MINI Cooper, Ford Puma and others. 

It maintains the latest Kia corporate suit while being more expressive, and introduces a refreshed front fascia featuring Kia’s signature LED lighting, and a more chiselled bumper and grille. The rear styling is also modernised through a redesigned tailgate and taillights, and is perched on 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, though the latter size is reserved for the GT-line trim. The paint palette features two colours — Adventurous green and Yacht blue.

The cabin expresses elegance with a raft of modern luxuries such as remote lock and start from a smartphone app. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin expresses elegance with a raft of modern luxuries such as remote lock and start from a smartphone app. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inside, the Stonic boasts up to 1,070mm of front legroom in a premium cabin that delivers comfort, connectivity and usability. Dual 12.3-inch screens are integrated for full digital instrumentation and infotainment, while a multimode touch display replaces conventional climate control buttons. Fast charging USB-C ports, wireless charging, a digital key with remote lock and start via the Kia app and more.

Engine choices include conventional and mild-hybrid 1.0l T-GDI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. Integrated safety systems include an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with blind-spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning, forward collision-avoidance, smart cruise control, highway driving assist and lane following assist.

The styling is an evolution of Kia's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a 352l boot. Picture: SUPPLIED
The styling is an evolution of Kia's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a 352l boot. Picture: SUPPLIED

“By combining class-leading displays, smart connectivity and comprehensive safety systems with transformative design and practicality, the new Stonic raises the standard for compact crossovers worldwide,” says Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia Corporation.

Kia SA is unable to confirm SA introduction of the Stonic at this stage. The company says it investigates the viability of any new model launched for this market.

 

MG Motor gives its ZS a turbo boost

ZS Pro compact small SUV gets a 1.5 turbo engine with a peppy 125kW
Life
22 hours ago

iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand

With a funky image, the NEV brand targets young-at-heart customers
Life
3 days ago

GAC launches a cheaper Emzoom and a giant-grilled M8

New Emzoom Nova goes up against popular Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Life
3 days ago

New BAIC SUV unveiled with plans for SA production

The new SUV rivals the Toyota RAV 4 and VW Tiguan, and expected cost from R550,000
Life
4 days ago

BYD shares slide after profits plummet

A cut-throat price war in China has hit the world’s biggest EV producer
Life
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Two towns, one river — the Velddrif-Laaiplek ...
Life
2.
REVIEW: MG Cyberster is electric showbiz
Life / Motoring
3.
The daredevil who aims to tow an iceberg to Cape ...
Life
4.
Nine things we learnt about the Ford Raptor in ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Rolls-Royce unveils Primavera Spectre

Life / Motoring

Bonite van der Merwe to lead Mazda SA

Life / Motoring

BYD shares slide after profits plummet

Life / Motoring

MG Motor gives its ZS a turbo boost

Life / Motoring

Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.