Kia unveils chic new Stonic crossover

The new Kia Stonic is slightly larger than the Sonet with bolder than usual styling and luxury appointments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia has unveiled the Stonic as its latest compact crossover. Measuring 4,165mm in length, it slots between the Sonet and the Seltos, and offers up to 352l of boot space.
It is aimed as a chic alternative competing with the Hyundai Kona, Opel Mokka, MINI Cooper, Ford Puma and others.
It maintains the latest Kia corporate suit while being more expressive, and introduces a refreshed front fascia featuring Kia’s signature LED lighting, and a more chiselled bumper and grille. The rear styling is also modernised through a redesigned tailgate and taillights, and is perched on 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, though the latter size is reserved for the GT-line trim. The paint palette features two colours — Adventurous green and Yacht blue.
The cabin expresses elegance with a raft of modern luxuries such as remote lock and start from a smartphone app. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside, the Stonic boasts up to 1,070mm of front legroom in a premium cabin that delivers comfort, connectivity and usability. Dual 12.3-inch screens are integrated for full digital instrumentation and infotainment, while a multimode touch display replaces conventional climate control buttons. Fast charging USB-C ports, wireless charging, a digital key with remote lock and start via the Kia app and more.
Engine choices include conventional and mild-hybrid 1.0l T-GDI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. Integrated safety systems include an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with blind-spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning, forward collision-avoidance, smart cruise control, highway driving assist and lane following assist.
The styling is an evolution of Kia's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a 352l boot. Picture: SUPPLIED
“By combining class-leading displays, smart connectivity and comprehensive safety systems with transformative design and practicality, the new Stonic raises the standard for compact crossovers worldwide,” says Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia Corporation.
Kia SA is unable to confirm SA introduction of the Stonic at this stage. The company says it investigates the viability of any new model launched for this market.
NEW MODELS
Kia unveils chic new Stonic crossover
The compact SUV fights with premium alternatives in the fashionista niche
Kia has unveiled the Stonic as its latest compact crossover. Measuring 4,165mm in length, it slots between the Sonet and the Seltos, and offers up to 352l of boot space.
It is aimed as a chic alternative competing with the Hyundai Kona, Opel Mokka, MINI Cooper, Ford Puma and others.
It maintains the latest Kia corporate suit while being more expressive, and introduces a refreshed front fascia featuring Kia’s signature LED lighting, and a more chiselled bumper and grille. The rear styling is also modernised through a redesigned tailgate and taillights, and is perched on 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, though the latter size is reserved for the GT-line trim. The paint palette features two colours — Adventurous green and Yacht blue.
Inside, the Stonic boasts up to 1,070mm of front legroom in a premium cabin that delivers comfort, connectivity and usability. Dual 12.3-inch screens are integrated for full digital instrumentation and infotainment, while a multimode touch display replaces conventional climate control buttons. Fast charging USB-C ports, wireless charging, a digital key with remote lock and start via the Kia app and more.
Engine choices include conventional and mild-hybrid 1.0l T-GDI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. Integrated safety systems include an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with blind-spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning, forward collision-avoidance, smart cruise control, highway driving assist and lane following assist.
“By combining class-leading displays, smart connectivity and comprehensive safety systems with transformative design and practicality, the new Stonic raises the standard for compact crossovers worldwide,” says Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia Corporation.
Kia SA is unable to confirm SA introduction of the Stonic at this stage. The company says it investigates the viability of any new model launched for this market.
MG Motor gives its ZS a turbo boost
iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand
GAC launches a cheaper Emzoom and a giant-grilled M8
New BAIC SUV unveiled with plans for SA production
BYD shares slide after profits plummet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rolls-Royce unveils Primavera Spectre
Bonite van der Merwe to lead Mazda SA
BYD shares slide after profits plummet
MG Motor gives its ZS a turbo boost
Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.