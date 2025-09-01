There is good news for motorists this week with price reductions for all grades of petrol and diesel.

From midnight on Tuesday, the fuel prices for September 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

• Petrol 93 and 95: 4c/l decrease.

• Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 56c/l decrease.

• Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 57c/l decrease.

• Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 37c/l decrease.

Petroleum & energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe attributed the reductions to the average Brent crude oil price reducing from $69.06 to $67.01 during the period under review. The main contributing factors were increasing production by Opec+ and non-Opec producers, slower global economic growth outlook as well as uncertain trade tariffs.

The rand appreciated slightly against the US dollar, from 17.76 to 17.73, which cushioned the prices by close to R2 a litre on all products.

From Wednesday September 3, the prices per litre will be:

INLAND

• 93 unleaded — R21.47

• 95 unleaded — R21.55

• Diesel 0.05% — R19.44

• Diesel 0.005% — R19.47

COAST

• 93 unleaded — R20.68

• 95 unleaded — R20.72

• Diesel 0.05% — R18.61

• Diesel 0.005% — R18.71