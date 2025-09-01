Life / Motoring

BYD shares slide after profits plummet

A cut-throat price war in China has hit the world’s biggest EV producer

01 September 2025 - 08:22
by Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree
BYD’s net profit tumbled 30% in the second quarter. Picture: REUTERS
Shares in electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD slid on Monday after it reported quarterly profit fell for the first time in more than three years, hit hard by a cut-throat price war that is plaguing China’s auto industry.

Net profit at the world’s biggest EV producer tumbled 30% in the second quarter to 6.4-billion yuan ($895m) from a year earlier, it reported. That followed a doubling of profit in the first quarter.

Both its Hong Kong- and Shenzhen-listed shares were down about 5% in morning trade. Its Hong Kong-listed stock sank 8% at the open, marking its biggest one-day percentage decline since May 26.

Citi analysts said in a client note that BYD’s net profit missed a consensus estimate of 7-billion to 9-billion yuan and their forecast of 10.3-billion yuan. They noted that price cuts had failed to improve sales sufficiently and that BYD had paid a 1-billion yuan special incentive to dealers during the period.

BYD is targeting global sales of 5.5-million cars this year, but at end-July, it has sold just 2.49-million, equal to 45% of its goal. It is set to report August sales later on Monday.

Reuters

