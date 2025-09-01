Mazda Southern Africa has announced that Craig Roberts is leaving after eight years as MD of the importer. He leaves to take up a business opportunity in a non-automotive industry.
He will be replaced by Bonite van der Merwe, current head of operations sales and service, effective October 1.
Van der Merwe, a qualified chartered accountant, has been a member of the Mazda’s management team for 11 years, previously serving as finance manager and head of finance and corporate affairs. She has been with Mazda SA since it split from Ford in 2014 and became an independent company.
“Bonite is ideally positioned to assume the leadership role for Mazda in SA,” Roberts said.
“Experience across all areas of the Mazda SA Business, as well as a strong commitment to Mazda’s customer centric, will stand her in good stead to lead Mazda’s business in the SA market", he said.
Craig Roberts leaves Mazda Southern Africa after eight years at the helm.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda recently quelled rumours that it was quitting SA due to the brand losing market share, particularly to budget-priced rivals from China and India, after it positioned itself as a more premium brand in a price-sensitive market.
Mazda recently said it was considering four new models for local launch: the CX-80 premium seven-seater PHEV, the new CX-5, the electrically powered Mazda 6e and the CX-60 PHEV.
More details, including launch dates and pricing, will be shared closer to the time.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Bonite van der Merwe to lead Mazda SA
She replaces Craig Roberts at the helm of the Japanese brand
Mazda Southern Africa has announced that Craig Roberts is leaving after eight years as MD of the importer. He leaves to take up a business opportunity in a non-automotive industry.
He will be replaced by Bonite van der Merwe, current head of operations sales and service, effective October 1.
Van der Merwe, a qualified chartered accountant, has been a member of the Mazda’s management team for 11 years, previously serving as finance manager and head of finance and corporate affairs. She has been with Mazda SA since it split from Ford in 2014 and became an independent company.
“Bonite is ideally positioned to assume the leadership role for Mazda in SA,” Roberts said.
“Experience across all areas of the Mazda SA Business, as well as a strong commitment to Mazda’s customer centric, will stand her in good stead to lead Mazda’s business in the SA market", he said.
Mazda recently quelled rumours that it was quitting SA due to the brand losing market share, particularly to budget-priced rivals from China and India, after it positioned itself as a more premium brand in a price-sensitive market.
Mazda recently said it was considering four new models for local launch: the CX-80 premium seven-seater PHEV, the new CX-5, the electrically powered Mazda 6e and the CX-60 PHEV.
More details, including launch dates and pricing, will be shared closer to the time.
First drive impressions: Mazda’s refined 2025 CX-60 range
Free courtesy car offered when servicing some Mazda models
Mazda SA confirms details about new CX-5
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand
Facelifted Kia Sorento still a cushy and capacious family SUV
FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.