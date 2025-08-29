MG Motor gives its ZS a turbo boost

Turbo power makes the MG ZS a lot more peppy. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
MG Motor has introduced a more powerful version of its ZS compact SUV in SA.
When the Chinese-owned British brand returned to the country in February after a nearly ten-year hiatus, the ZS range was launched in two variants powered by a 1.5l normally aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 84kW and 150Nm. Available as a 1.5 Auto Comfort for R289,900 and higher-specced 1.5 Auto Luxury (R309,900), the ZS competes with crossover SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.
The new ZS Pro has a turbocharged petrol 1.5 engine that musters livelier outputs of 125kW and 275Nm. Like the normally aspirated versions, the power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.
It is available in two guises, the R397,600 Comfort and the range-topping R431,500 Luxury specification, including MG’s seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
Both variants come standard with full LED lighting, 12.3-inch HD infotainment display, digital instrument panel, parking camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry.
MG Pilot is a suite of safety and driver assistance technologies as a standard feature on both models.
The Luxury grade adds adaptive cruise control, active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and traffic jam assist.
MG Motor SA has also announced it will soon launch a plug-in hybrid version of its HS midsized SUV, which competes in the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro segment.
The MG HS has until now been available solely with the 125kW 1.5 petrol turbo engine. The new PHEV, arriving in the first half of 2026 at a price to be confirmed, combines an electric motor and petrol engine for total outputs of 220kW and 350Nm. MG claims a 0-100km/h dash of just 6.8 seconds for the hybrid, and an electric-only range of 120km.
LOCAL LAUNCH
MG Motor gives its ZS a turbo boost
ZS Pro compact small SUV gets a 1.5 turbo engine with a peppy 125kW
MG Motor has introduced a more powerful version of its ZS compact SUV in SA.
When the Chinese-owned British brand returned to the country in February after a nearly ten-year hiatus, the ZS range was launched in two variants powered by a 1.5l normally aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 84kW and 150Nm. Available as a 1.5 Auto Comfort for R289,900 and higher-specced 1.5 Auto Luxury (R309,900), the ZS competes with crossover SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.
The new ZS Pro has a turbocharged petrol 1.5 engine that musters livelier outputs of 125kW and 275Nm. Like the normally aspirated versions, the power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.
It is available in two guises, the R397,600 Comfort and the range-topping R431,500 Luxury specification, including MG’s seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan.
Both variants come standard with full LED lighting, 12.3-inch HD infotainment display, digital instrument panel, parking camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry.
MG Pilot is a suite of safety and driver assistance technologies as a standard feature on both models.
The Luxury grade adds adaptive cruise control, active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and traffic jam assist.
MG Motor SA has also announced it will soon launch a plug-in hybrid version of its HS midsized SUV, which competes in the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro segment.
The MG HS has until now been available solely with the 125kW 1.5 petrol turbo engine. The new PHEV, arriving in the first half of 2026 at a price to be confirmed, combines an electric motor and petrol engine for total outputs of 220kW and 350Nm. MG claims a 0-100km/h dash of just 6.8 seconds for the hybrid, and an electric-only range of 120km.
REVIEW: MG Cyberster is electric showbiz
FIRST DRIVE | MG returns to SA with new ZS and HS SUVs
LDV launches Terron 9 as SA’s largest double cab bakkie
iCAUR launched as SA’s newest car brand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAC launches a cheaper Emzoom and a giant-grilled M8
New Golf 8.5 GTI unveiled, on sale for R908,000
FIRST DRIVE: Roomy new VW Tayron lands in SA
These are SA’s best selling cars and bakkies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.