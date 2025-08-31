Life / Motoring

Cape firm launches adaptable EV charging solutions

The STS Tech Group provides bespoke electric car solutions for private and corporate clients

31 August 2025 - 16:47
by Motor News Reporter
STS Tech Group, based in Cape Town, has unveiled a tailor-made electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, Smart EV, designed to boost charging speeds and capacity by up to 300% amid grid outages.

A provider of smart energy and security systems, including SA’s first floating solar plant station installed in Franschhoek in 2019, STS says Smart EV will keep public transport systems running during load-shedding and under virtually any weather conditions. 

“This specific project involved increasing the City of Cape Town’s supply from 1MW to 3MW, redesigning the infrastructure and metering on-site, with new EV chargers monitored through smart systems, controlled to not charge during peak times, and to manage the load to prevent any large demand peaks during charging,” said Michael Leighton, Smart EV’s chief technical officer.

During daytime charging, the chargers make use of energy produced from the on-site solar.” 

These solutions can be tailored to any individual, business and budget, he said.

The process starts with consultation and a site evaluation, followed by a feasibility study and engagement with regulatory bodies. The company designs and engineers bespoke charging solutions that integrate seamlessly with renewable energy sources such as solar and battery storage.

This end-to-end approach is aimed at a variety of clients, including private homes or fleet operators.

