After entering the SA market in May 2024 with its T60 range of bakkies, Chinese brand LDV has bolstered its local line up with three new vehicles: the Terron 9 double cab, D90 SUV and Deliver 9 van.
LDV is a subsidiary of the giant SAIC Motor and the three vehicles are on show at this weekend’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring.
Terron 9
The Terron 9 is a strikingly styled double cab with a giant grille and slots above the T60 as the brand’s flagship bakkie range. It will be sold in three 4x4 models: the R699,900 Elite, the R779,900 Premium and the R849,900 Flagship. The latter is a luxury model with features such as an electronic tailgate, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation and massaging, and 20” alloy wheels. Front and rear diff locks boost its off-road capabilities, and all models have a 215mm ground clearance.
All three versions are powered by a 2.5l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 163kW and 520Nm, powering both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
At 5,500mm in length the Terron 9 is SA’s largest double cab bakkie, outsizing rivals such as the GWM P500 (5,445mm), Ford Ranger (5,350mm) and Toyota Hilux (5,325mm). It has a spacious and modern interior with advanced features including a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging.
Supersized LDV Terron 9 is unveiled at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
D90
The D90 is a large seven-seat SUV that competes against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X. It combines rugged performance with modern comfort, and arrives in two guises: the R799,900 Elite and R899,900 Flagship.
Both models are powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel engine with 160kW and 500Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Good off-road performance is ensured by a low-range transfer case. Elite models boast a locking centre differential as standard, while the Flagship takes traction a step further with a locking front and rear differential.
The spacious cabin has a 12” touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include leather seats, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry, and a panoramic sunroof.
The seven-seat D90 SUV starts at R799,900. Picture: SUPPLIED
Deliver 9
The large all-wheel drive panel van handles jobs with a cargo area, with a comfortable cabin designed for long hours on the road. Modern tech includes a 10” touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control.
It also has driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assistance.
Power comes from a 120kW/420Nm 2.0l turbo diesel engine and it is priced at R699,900.
Like all LDV models it is sold with a five-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
LDV launches Terron 9 as SA's largest double cab bakkie
Chinese company also unveils D90 SUV and Deliver 9 panel van at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
