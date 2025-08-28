LOCAL LAUNCH
Isuzu reveals limited edition D-Max X-Rider Black
Only 150 units are available of the blacked out double cab with bold styling
29 August 2025 - 09:47
Isuzu SA has revealed the limited-edition D-Max X-Rider Black, a 150-unit double cab bakkie designed to make a statement.
Its stealthy blacked-out styling is complemented by Onyx Black paint, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels with red Isuzu lettering and a black tubular sports bar featuring red laser cut “X” emblems along the vertical spars...
