NEWS
Ferrari Daytona SP3 ‘mulotype’ one-off sold to collector
The Italian company is raking in the profits when selling unusable but special prototypes
Ferrari first established a special sales unit a decade ago, focusing on the selling of its prototype models to clients. Instead of being discarded, Ferrari prototypes are sold to collectors who have taken interest in the unusable cars, as shown by the recent purchase of a development Daytona SP3.
The Daytona SP3 is a mid-engined V12 sports car from Ferrari’s Icona series, and unveiled in 2021 as a homage to Ferrari’s 1960s P3 and P4 sports prototype racers. Only 599 Daytona SP3s were produced, but one more Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made featuring a two-tone carbon-fibre finish and Giallo Modena, and numbered 599+1 was added recently and auctioned for charity at the 2025 Monterey Car Week in California earlier this month...
