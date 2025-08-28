Bengaluru — Britain-based sports car company Lotus said on Thursday it plans to reduce up to 550 roles across its business, months after denying reports of closure of a factory in eastern England.
The company, which is majority owned by China’s Geely, said the restructuring plan followed a review of its business objectives in line with current market conditions.
Carmakers across the globe have seen widespread uncertainties in the sector as rapid changes in global policies have resulted in companies incurring billions in costs.
“We believe (the restructuring proposal) is necessary to secure a sustainable future for the company in today’s rapidly evolving automotive environment,” Lotus said in a statement.
Under the proposal, the company plans to increase integration globally across the wider Lotus group, while exploring opportunities to diversify its business model, including through third-party manufacturing.
Sports car maker Lotus to cut 550 jobs amid global uncertainties
Majority owned by China’s Geely, Britain’s Lotus is restructuring after a review of its business objectives
Bengaluru — Britain-based sports car company Lotus said on Thursday it plans to reduce up to 550 roles across its business, months after denying reports of closure of a factory in eastern England.
The company, which is majority owned by China’s Geely, said the restructuring plan followed a review of its business objectives in line with current market conditions.
Carmakers across the globe have seen widespread uncertainties in the sector as rapid changes in global policies have resulted in companies incurring billions in costs.
“We believe (the restructuring proposal) is necessary to secure a sustainable future for the company in today’s rapidly evolving automotive environment,” Lotus said in a statement.
Under the proposal, the company plans to increase integration globally across the wider Lotus group, while exploring opportunities to diversify its business model, including through third-party manufacturing.
Reuters
Porsche seeking to replace dual-role CEO Oliver Blume
SA’s motor sector hit by job losses and business shutdowns
New CEO expects tough decisions to fix Stellantis
Tariff uncertainty affects car exports to US, shipper says
Mazda to lose nearly $1bn in profit from Trump tariffs
Kia and Hyundai shares dip after US trade deal
Europe’s luxury carmakers Porsche and Aston Martin to hike US prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Latest Subaru Forester reaches SA showrooms
Concept AMG GT XX shatters EV endurance records
New Golf 8.5 GTI unveiled, on sale for R908,000
WATCH: Yangwang U9 silently breaks global EV speed records
Secret buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection
Porsche seeking to replace dual-role CEO Oliver Blume
Kredo Mobility launches service to check for previously written-off cars
Facelifted Jeep Gladiator Rubicon arrives in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.