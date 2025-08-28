Life / Motoring

Sports car maker Lotus to cut 550 jobs amid global uncertainties

Majority owned by China’s Geely, Britain’s Lotus is restructuring after a review of its business objectives

28 August 2025 - 21:55
by Yamini Kalia
A Lotus Emeya. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Lotus Emeya. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Britain-based sports car company Lotus said on Thursday it plans to reduce up to 550 roles across its business, months after denying reports of closure of a factory in eastern England.

The company, which is majority owned by China’s Geely, said the restructuring plan followed a review of its business objectives in line with current market conditions.

Carmakers across the globe have seen widespread uncertainties in the sector as rapid changes in global policies have resulted in companies incurring billions in costs.

“We believe (the restructuring proposal) is necessary to secure a sustainable future for the company in today’s rapidly evolving automotive environment,” Lotus said in a statement.

Under the proposal, the company plans to increase integration globally across the wider Lotus group, while exploring opportunities to diversify its business model, including through third-party manufacturing.

Reuters

Porsche seeking to replace dual-role CEO Oliver Blume

Blume’s twin roles as boss of VW and Porsche has been contentious since Porsche’s listing
Life
1 day ago

SA’s motor sector hit by job losses and business shutdowns

Industry faces challenges from US tariffs and low localisation, says trade minister Parks Tau
Life
2 weeks ago

New CEO expects tough decisions to fix Stellantis

Antonio Filosa faces the challenge of revamping product ranges and regaining market share
Life
1 month ago

Tariff uncertainty affects car exports to US, shipper says

The new 15% tariff has not been implemented yet, leaving higher rate for now
Life
2 weeks ago

Mazda to lose nearly $1bn in profit from Trump tariffs

To help soften the blow, the company will increase output at its Alabama plant
Companies
3 weeks ago

Kia and Hyundai shares dip after US trade deal

US President Donald Trump imposed a 15% tariff on car imports from South Korea
Life
4 weeks ago

Europe’s luxury carmakers Porsche and Aston Martin to hike US prices

Move by sports car legends could point the way for bigger brands to follow as companies pass on tariff costs
Life
4 weeks ago
