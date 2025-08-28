Local news
New BAIC SUV unveiled with plans for SA production
The new SUV rivals the Toyota RAV 4 and VW Tiguan, and expected cost from R550,000
28 August 2025 - 10:43
BAIC SA unveiled its new B30 SUV at the Festival of Motoring media day at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. The event will be open to the public from August 29 to 31.
The B30 is similar in size to the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage. It features bold exterior styling and sits above the BAIC X55 in the brand’s line-up. Targeted at buyers looking for a versatile weekend vehicle, it offers up to 215mm of ground clearance, giving it the ability to manage mild off-road conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.