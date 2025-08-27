BIKING
VW starts selling Ducatis in SA
Ducati becomes the fourth brand, including VW, VW Commercial and Audi, managed by VWGA locally
27 August 2025 - 09:02
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has started retail sales of Ducatis in SA after recently taking over the importation of the premium Italian motorcycle brand.
Ducati was globally acquired by Volkswagen’s Audi division in 2012 and in January VWGA took over the brand’s local operations, aiming to double sales and expand the dealer network...
