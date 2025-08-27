Some of thge McLaren road cars that belonged to the Formula One team’s late co-owner, Mansour Ojjeh. Picture: SUPPLIED
A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team’s late co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has been snapped up by a single, undisclosed buyer, dealer Tom Hartley Jnr said on Wednesday.
The price was not revealed and no details were given on where the collection might end up.
A value of more than $70m (about R1.24bn) was mooted when the sale was announced in June. The highlight of the collection is a McLaren F1 sports car that was the last of its kind off the production line.
The car, finished in a unique “Yquem” colour — renamed “Mansour Orange” by McLaren in honour of Ojjeh — has just over 1,800km on the clock, and drew multiple record offers that were rejected to keep the collection intact.
Only 106 McLaren F1 sports cars were made between 1992 and 1998 and a 1995 one that had clocked less than 390km sold for $20.4m at a 2021 auction at Pebble Beach, California.
Just 106 McLaren Formula One sportscars were made between 1992 and 1998. Picture: SUPPLIED
“This is not just a sale — it is the important and respectful transfer of a legacy,” Hartley said in a statement.
Ojjeh, who died in 2021 at the age of 68, was a key figure in launching McLaren Automotive with F1 team boss Ron Dennis.
The collection is the second sold by Hartley in recent months. The classic car specialist also oversaw the sale of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s collection of 69 historic grand prix and F1 racers to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz.
Secret buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh's entire McLaren car collection
