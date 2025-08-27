Life / Motoring

NEWS

It’s the end of the road for Nissan R35 GT-R giant killer — for now

Nissan hints at the future return of ‘Godzilla’ after 18 remarkable years in production

27 August 2025 - 14:47
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The last Nissan GT-R to come off the production line was a Premium edition T Spec model finished in Midnight Purple. It will be delivered to a customer in Japan. Picture: SUPPLIED
The last Nissan GT-R to come off the production line was a Premium edition T Spec model finished in Midnight Purple. It will be delivered to a customer in Japan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan has built its last R35 GT-R, drawing the curtain on an 18-year production run for one of the brand’s most celebrated performance cars.

The last market where the model remained on sale was Japan, and with assembly there now complete, the R35 era is over.

Unveiled in 2007, the R35 (AKA Godzilla) quickly earned a reputation as a giant-killer in the world of high performance sports cars. Over nearly two decades, about 48,000 examples were produced at Nissan’s Tochigi plant, 100km north of Tokyo.

Workers gathered at the factory this week to watch the last car come off the line — a luxurious Premium edition T Spec finished in Midnight Purple that will be delivered to a customer in Japan.

From the outset, Nissan positioned the R35 as more than just a track machine. Engineers wanted it to combine supercar performance with the comfort and refinement of a grand tourer, creating a car that could be lived with every day but still carry the racing DNA implied in the “R” of GT-R.

“After 18 remarkable years, the R35 GT-R has left an enduring mark on the automotive history,” said Nissan president and CEO Ivan Espinosa. 

“Its legacy is a testament to the passion of our team and the loyalty of our customers around the globe. Thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey.

“To the many fans of the GT-R worldwide, I want to tell you this is not a goodbye to the GT-R forever, it is our goal for the GT-R nameplate to one day make a return.”

RHD American muscle cars now sold in SA

Durban-based Rospa International offers Corvettes and other right-hand drive US specials
Life
1 month ago

GT-R celebrates its golden anniversary

50th Anniversary Limited Edition of iconic Nissan salutes a rich heritage
Life
5 years ago

REVIEW: BMW’s hybrid M5 is a heavy hitter

A plug-in hybrid system gives the luxury sports sedan supercar-like power but adds a lot of weight
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nine things we learnt about the Ford Raptor in ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: All roads lead to East Africa for ...
Life
3.
Two towns, one river — the Velddrif-Laaiplek ...
Life
4.
FIRST DRIVE: Roomy new VW Tayron lands in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
New Audi A5 touches down in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Has the Mercedes-AMG C63 sold its soul?

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Potent Audi RS7 Performance is pleasurably bipolar

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.