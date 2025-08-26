Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Facelifted Jeep Gladiator Rubicon arrives in SA

Formidable off-roader revels in refreshed styling and improved interior tech

27 August 2025 - 12:54
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new Gladiator Rubicon rides on a fresh set of 17" alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Gladiator Rubicon rides on a fresh set of 17" alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

Launched locally in 2022, Jeep’s off-road Gladiator Rubicon double cab bakkie now sports refreshed styling, including a redesigned seven-slot grille with slimmer openings, an integrated radio antenna built into the windscreen, colour-coded hardtops and new 17" alloy wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres.

Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Running the brand’s fifth-generation operating system, it delivers faster start-up times, sharper graphics and a more intuitive interface. Physical climate and volume controls remain below the screen, with additional media ports.

Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Picture: SUPPLIED

Other interior updates include heated, electrically adjustable leather seats, two extra airbags (taking the total to six) and front park distance control for easier manoeuvring.

Power still comes from Jeep’s familiar 3.6l V6 Pentastar petrol engine producing 209kW and 353Nm. Drive is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems.

Impressive ground clearance allows for serious off-road adventures. Picture: SUPPLIED
Impressive ground clearance allows for serious off-road adventures. Picture: SUPPLIED

While the powertrain may not be the most thrilling, the Gladiator’s off-road hardware remains formidable: heavy-duty Dana 44 axles front and rear, a “4LO” ratio of 4:1, electronic sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation, a crawl ratio of 77.2:1 and “Tru-Lok” locking differentials.

The big Jeep also boasts serious trail-ready stats: approach, breakover and departure angles of 43.4º, 20.3º and 26.0º, 281mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 800mm. Heavy-duty skid plates protect the underbody while front and rear tow hooks assist in recovery. Towing capacity is rated at 3,470kg (braked), with a payload of up to 725kg.

Updated radiator grille sports narrower inlet slats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Updated radiator grille sports narrower inlet slats. Picture: SUPPLIED

And yes, before you ask, the removable aluminium doors (and windscreen) are still part of the package. With the supplied Torx key they can be detached in a matter of minutes, letting in all the wind and dust your adventure can handle.

The updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is priced from R1,399,900, including a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

Stellantis SA CEO outlines 2026 model and growth plans

With nine brands to manage, and an assembly plant to build, Mike Whitfield’s team has a busy schedule ahead
Life
1 month ago

Jeep Cherokee brought back to life

The Cherokee first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally to a crossover SUV
Life
2 months ago

Here are the 10 most powerful bakkies you can buy in SA

The last couple of years have seen the introduction of several potent pickups
Life
7 months ago

FIRST DRIVE: Ineos Quartermaster is a hardy tank

New Grenadier double cab is a pedigreed warrior built to crush all manner of terrains
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nine things we learnt about the Ford Raptor in ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: All roads lead to East Africa for ...
Life
3.
Two towns, one river — the Velddrif-Laaiplek ...
Life
4.
FIRST DRIVE: Roomy new VW Tayron lands in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
New Audi A5 touches down in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

These are SA’s best selling cars and bakkies

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Entry-level VW Amarok double cab

Life / Motoring

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado unveiled with 48V hybrid system

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.