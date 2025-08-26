Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas to drive for Cadillac F1

Cadillac will join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers, ESPN and Motorsport.com reported.

26 August 2025 - 09:08
by Agency Staff
Cadillac will join the Formula One grid in 2026 with Sergio Perez, left, and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers, ESPN and Motorsport.com reported. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE MASON
A formal announcement is expected later this week.

Cadillac will enter F1 next year as the circuit’s 11th team and the second American-centric team in F1 history. General Motors is the constructor, operating under the Cadillac brand.

However, rather than tap an American driver for one of its cars, the new team targeted one of the most experienced free agent drivers available.

Mexico’s Perez was dropped by Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2024 season, but the 35-year-old is not far removed from finishing second in the 2023 F1 championship and third in 2022. He has won six grand prix since breaking into the F1 ranks in 2011.

Bottas, 35, hails from Finland and drove for four teams from 2013-2014, most recently Sauber. He served as a reserve driver for Mercedes and a test driver for McLaren this year.

Bottas finished second overall in 2019 and 2020 and third in 2017 and 2021 while with Mercedes.

Reuters

Cadillac will add value as eleventh F1 team, says McLaren

General Motors-backed team have taken staff from rival outfits and are competing for sponsorship
Life
2 weeks ago

2026 McLaren F1 car to auctioned before it’s ever been raced

Three new chassis for next year’s grand prix season will be sold after this year’s final race in Abu Dhabi
Life
1 week ago

Norris holds off McLaren teammate Piastri for Hungarian GP win

George Russell was a distant third to complete Sunday’s Hungaroring podium for Mercedes
Sport
3 weeks ago
