Cadillac will join the Formula One grid in 2026 with Sergio Perez, left, and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers, ESPN and Motorsport.com reported.
Cadillac will join the Formula One grid in 2026 with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers, ESPN and Motorsport.com reported.
A formal announcement is expected later this week.
Cadillac will enter F1 next year as the circuit’s 11th team and the second American-centric team in F1 history. General Motors is the constructor, operating under the Cadillac brand.
However, rather than tap an American driver for one of its cars, the new team targeted one of the most experienced free agent drivers available.
Mexico’s Perez was dropped by Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2024 season, but the 35-year-old is not far removed from finishing second in the 2023 F1 championship and third in 2022. He has won six grand prix since breaking into the F1 ranks in 2011.
Bottas, 35, hails from Finland and drove for four teams from 2013-2014, most recently Sauber. He served as a reserve driver for Mercedes and a test driver for McLaren this year.
Bottas finished second overall in 2019 and 2020 and third in 2017 and 2021 while with Mercedes.
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas to drive for Cadillac F1
