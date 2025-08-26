LONG TERM FLEET
Nine things we learnt about the Ford Raptor in 9,000km
After four months of living with it, we discover there is more to Ford’s burly bakkie than raw power
26 August 2025 - 10:22
A Ford Ranger Raptor has been with us since April on a long-term test that will last six months.
Launched locally in February 2023, the second-generation V6 petrol turbo Raptor is priced at R1,270,000 and has a lot more power than its diesel predecessor, with improved suspension...
