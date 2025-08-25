Porsche scraps battery production due to slow EV demand

An electric Porsche Taycan is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS
German carmaker Porsche has scrapped production plans at its high-performance battery unit Cellforce, saying it would focus on development because of slow demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and changed conditions in China and the US.
According to German newspaper Der Spiegel, the sports car manufacturer plans to lay off about 200 of its 286 employees at the factory in Kirchentellinsfurt, Germany.
Cellforce would be turned into an independent research & development unit, the company said on Monday.
Some of the almost 300 jobs at the subsidiary could potentially move to battery unit PowerCo, said Porsche, and Cellforce’s expertise would also benefit V4Smart, the automotive battery unit taken over from Varta earlier this year.
The company saidin April it would no longer pursue plans to expand production at Cellforce.
The carmaker had initially planned to expand production with the construction of a “start-up factory” in the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in 2022 to be followed by a larger second location.
However, “due to a lack of volume worldwide, it is not possible to scale up its own production to the planned cost position”, said Michael Steiner, Porsche executive board member for research & development.
With Reuters
