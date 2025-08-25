Life / Motoring

NEWS

Porsche scraps battery production due to slow EV demand

The carmaker scraps production plans at its high-performance battery unit Cellforce

25 August 2025 - 10:59
by Agency Staff
An electric Porsche Taycan is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS
An electric Porsche Taycan is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS

German carmaker Porsche has scrapped production plans at its high-performance battery unit Cellforce, saying it would focus on development because of slow demand for electric vehicles  (EVs) and changed conditions in China and the US.

According to German newspaper Der Spiegel, the sports car manufacturer plans to lay off about 200 of its 286 employees at the factory in Kirchentellinsfurt, Germany.

Cellforce would be turned into an independent research & development unit, the company said on Monday.

Some of the almost 300 jobs at the subsidiary could potentially move to battery unit PowerCo, said Porsche, and Cellforce’s expertise would also benefit V4Smart, the automotive battery unit taken over from Varta earlier this year.

The company said in April it would no longer pursue plans to expand production at Cellforce.

The carmaker had initially planned to expand production with the construction of a “start-up factory” in the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in 2022 to be followed by a larger second location.

However, “due to a lack of volume worldwide, it is not possible to scale up its own production to the planned cost position”, said Michael Steiner, Porsche executive board member for research & development.

With Reuters

Volvo is in SA to stay and is committed to electrified cars, says new MD

Grant Locke aims to reopen some dealerships and launch new EV models
Life
1 week ago

Toyota to enter SA’s EV market with three fully electric models in 2026

Toyota currently only sells hybrid electric vehicles in SA, but leads with a commanding 67% of that market
Companies
1 week ago

Porsche cuts profit target in wake of EU trade deal with Trump

Tariffs on car imports to the US added to the carmaker’s woes as it undergoes a restructuring
Life
3 weeks ago
