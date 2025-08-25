NEW MODELS
BMW SA launches 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition
To celebrate a half century of production, the cars are available in several iconic colours from the 3 Series’ past
25 August 2025 - 09:29
BMW SA has introduced a 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition in 320i and M340i xDrive models.
The 3 Series, which replaced the BMW 02 in 1975 and is now in its seventh generation, is the brand’s most successful model range with over 20-million units sold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.