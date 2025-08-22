NEWS
UK firm builds Africa-themed Defenders
The Zambezi Defender by Oshe Automotive will be the official course vehicle at Silverstone 2025
22 August 2025 - 12:19
A Zambezi Defender, a bespoke creation by Oshe Automotive from the UK, will be the official course car at the Silverstone Festival 2025 from August 22-24. The event celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 racing as the first competition took place at the renowned track in 1950.
Oshe Automotive specialises in limited-series production of modern reinterpretations of the classic Land Rover, and each build project is named after a prominent African river. There are the “Limpopo”, “Okovango” and “Zambezi” projects, and the company says a new project named “Sabie” will follow soon...
