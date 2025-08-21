Life / Motoring

Nissan Magnite gets price cuts and more safety

Japanese carmaker says move supports its efforts to offer value-packed compact SUVs at more competitive prices

22 August 2025 - 09:37
by Motoring Staff
The updated Magnite achieved a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s latest test protocols. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan SA has announced price cuts of between 4% and 10% across its Magnite range.

The Japanese carmaker said the move supported its efforts to offer value-packed compact SUVs at more competitive prices in line with changing consumer demands.

The latest turbocharged Magnite variants are fitted with the firm’s force-fed 1.0l three-cylinder engine making 74kW and 160Nm of torque. Buyers can pair it to a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT) transmission. Nissan claims the former offers a combined fuel consumption of 5.27l/100km, and the latter 6l/100km.

Nissan says the updated Magnite is also among the safest compact SUVs on the market, thanks to a host of upgrades. With six airbags, advanced electronic stability control and other safety features, it achieved a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s latest test protocols.

Nissan has also bundled in three-point seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters, Isofix child seat anchors, ABS brakes with EBD, hydraulic brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Adjusted Nissan Magnite pricing:

  • 1.0T Visia MT: down R13,800 (from R309,700 to R295,900)
  • 1.0T Acenta MT: down R10,200 (from R340,100 to R329,900)
  • 1.0T Acenta CVT: down R25,600 (from R370,500 to R344,900)
  • 1.0T Acenta+ CVT: down R40,800 (from R410,700 to R369,900)

These are SA’s best selling cars and bakkies

Toyota Hilux hits a record as new-vehicle sales reach a six-year high
Life
6 days ago

New Nissan Magnite Move launched as affordable panel van

The van is tailored to suit the needs of Mzansi’s entrepreneurs
Life
6 months ago

REVIEW: Toyota Starlet Cross has strong street cred

Toyota's compact crossover has styling flair and is surprisingly roomy
Life
7 months ago
