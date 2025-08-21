Flagship Chery Tiggo 9 hybrids launched in SA

The flagship Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid, now officially available in SA , can fit seven passengers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Tiggo 9 CSH range, Chery’s hybrid models, are now available in SA. The latest SUV offering from the Chinese company slots in above the Tiggo 8 Pro as the new flagship.
Measuring 4,820mm in length, 1,925mm in width and 1,741mm in height with a 2,820mm of wheelbase, they are big enough to carry seven-passengers in a 2+3+2 layout. A 448l boot is available with all the seats in place, expanding to 2,065l when the 60:40 second-row seats are folded.
The vehicles embraces the latest evolution of the Tiggo design, with a 3D diamond grille and LED headlamps, and comes with two trims: the front-wheel drive (FWD) Pinnacle and all-wheel drive (AWD) Vanguard.
The initial models are plug-in hybrids (PHEV) only and powered by a 1.5l petrol four-cylinder engine paired with a battery that drives an electric motor. The Pinnacle hybrid gets an 18.3kWh battery with a combined output of 165kW and 390Nm, and a full-electric driving range of up to 90km.
The Vanguard model features a larger 34.4 kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 455kW and 920Nm, and a pure electric range of up to 160km.
Low fuel consumption is the hallmark of the hybrids, and Chery says both are capable travelling 1,400km on a full tank. The Pinnacle trim rides on 19-inch alloy wheels; it’s 20-inches for the Vanguard.
Full leather seats and a raft of luxury amenities are standard fittings in Chery's Tiggo 9. Picture: SUPPLIED
The vehicles feature a front Macpherson and rear multi-link suspension set-up for a refined ride quality, with a braking system comprising of ventilated discs in front and solid units on the rear axles.
The Tiggo 9 range is equipped with 10 airbags and a suite of passive safety features, such as traction control, ESP, hill-start assist, and electronic brake assist.
Safety and driver convenience features are included. Depending on the model, theses can include reverse cameras, head-up display, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and prevention, traffic jam assistance, adaptive cruise and automatic parking assist. Luxury items in the Vanguard derivatives extend to black leather upholstery, a massage function, heating and ventilation for the front seats.
Standard amenities across the range include a panoramic sunroof, multiple USB charging ports, a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and an 15.6-inch touchscreen main display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Pinnacle is fitted with an eight-speaker Sony sound system — a 14-speaker variety for the Vanguard — and the Chery AI assistant.
Chery will also launch conventional Tiggo 9 models before the end of the year. They will be powered by a 2l four-cylinder petrol engine developing 187kW and 390Nm and average fuel consumption of 7.9l/100km in FWD Pinnacle trim and 8.3l/100km for the AWD Vanguard.
The Chery Tiggo 9 mixes family functionality with long-journey comfort and fuel thrift. Picture: SUPPLIED
All Tiggo 9 CSH models are sold with a seven-year/90,000km service plan, a seven-year/200,000km warranty, and a 10-year/1-million km engine warranty for the first owner. That’s transferable to a second owner if the vehicle is bought at a Chery pre-owned dealership. The hybrid batteries are covered by a 10-year/unlimited km warranty.
Local Launch
The new model is the largest so far with space for seven people and a range of 1,400km
Pricing
Chery Tiggo 9 Pinnacle hybrid FWD — R839,900
Chery Tiggo 9 Vanguard hybrid AWD — R989,900
