LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: New MG3 lands in SA to shake up hatch wars
The MG 3 has aggressive pricing and high specification levels to try challenge the market share of long-established rivals
In February, MG returned to SA after nearly 10 years and launched its HS and ZS model ranges in the SUV segment. The formerly British brand, now part of China’s giant SAIC Motor Corporation, also introduced the electric Cyberster two-seater sports car as the marque’s halo model.
This week MG Motor SA unveiled the MG 3 to take on the popular hatchback B segment, competing against cars such as the Volkswagen Polo, Polo Vivo and Hyundai i20. Like the flurry of other Chinese cars being launched in SA, the MG 3 has aggressive pricing and high specification levels to try challenge the market share of long-established rivals, with sassy styling that will attract buyers...
