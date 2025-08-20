Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Toyota updates Urban Cruiser in SA

Upgrades deliver more value, comfort and functionality

20 August 2025 - 17:59
by Motoring Staff
The flagship XR now comes with LED headlamps featuring automatic light control and follow-me-home functionality. Picture: SUPPLIED
The popular Toyota Urban Cruiser range has received a suite of specification upgrades aimed at delivering more value, comfort and functionality.

The XS and XR models now come standard with a rear windscreen wiper, a larger 9" infotainment system (up from 7"), a premium leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and dual rear Type-C USB charging ports.

XS models also gain a luggage shelf with strings and 17" alloy wheels in place of the steel wheels previously fitted. The flagship XR now comes with LED headlamps featuring automatic light control and follow-me-home functionality.

As before, the range is powered by a fairly basic 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a five-speed manual or, in the case of XR models, a four-speed automatic transmission. Standard active safety equipment includes rear park sensors, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill-hold assist and dual front airbags. ISOFIX child-seat anchors are also fitted.

The updated Urban Cruiser range is now available at Toyota dealerships:

  • 1.5 XS manual: R342,700

  • 1.5 XR manual: R360,200

  • 1.5 XR automatic: R373,800

All models include a four-year/60,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.

 

