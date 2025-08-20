Business Day TV speaks with Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Failed excursions should be a warning if corporates sitting on piles of cash are tempted by M&A sprees
Panel to investigate allegations by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption at highest levels in criminal justice system
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
The buyback program is expected to last until the end of March
Business Day TV speaks with Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Washington puts pressure on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court
Besides injury-enforced changes, Bok coach remains steadfast in rotation policy against Wallabies
Owners of classic and modern Minis invited to take part in a gathering at BMW xDrive Park Midrand
MINI SA will host a large gathering of the brand’s cars on September 14 in what is planned to be the biggest convoy of MINIs to hit SA roads.
Owners of classic Minis and modern MINIs are invited to meet at BMW xDrive Park in Midrand from 8.30am. At 9.30am the convoy will depart for The Ground in Muldersdrift on the West Rand.
At the venue, participating vehicles will be arranged to recreate the MINI wordmark. Attendees can also take part in brand activations and social activities.
“The MINI Breakfast Drive is an appreciation for our heritage and a chance to make history alongside our passionate MINI community,” said Carmen Myles, head of MINI SA.
“It embodies our big love for the brand and the unique experiences only a MINI can offer. This is about more than cars, it’s about celebrating MINI with friends.”
Registration for the event is open online via the MINI Breakfast Drive website, with updates shared through MINI SA’s social media channels.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
Biggest convoy of MINIs to hit SA roads
Owners of classic and modern Minis invited to take part in a gathering at BMW xDrive Park Midrand
MINI SA will host a large gathering of the brand’s cars on September 14 in what is planned to be the biggest convoy of MINIs to hit SA roads.
Owners of classic Minis and modern MINIs are invited to meet at BMW xDrive Park in Midrand from 8.30am. At 9.30am the convoy will depart for The Ground in Muldersdrift on the West Rand.
At the venue, participating vehicles will be arranged to recreate the MINI wordmark. Attendees can also take part in brand activations and social activities.
“The MINI Breakfast Drive is an appreciation for our heritage and a chance to make history alongside our passionate MINI community,” said Carmen Myles, head of MINI SA.
“It embodies our big love for the brand and the unique experiences only a MINI can offer. This is about more than cars, it’s about celebrating MINI with friends.”
Registration for the event is open online via the MINI Breakfast Drive website, with updates shared through MINI SA’s social media channels.
REVIEW: MINI Cooper S is a small car with big charisma
FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman EV lands in SA
The best-selling electric cars in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario
GWM launches more affordable 2WD Tank 300 diesel
ChangAn opens new SA headquarters and flagship showroom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.