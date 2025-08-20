Life / Motoring

Biggest convoy of MINIs to hit SA roads

Owners of classic and modern Minis invited to take part in a gathering at BMW xDrive Park Midrand

20 August 2025 - 18:06
by Motoring Staff
Owners of classic Minis and modern MINIs are invited to meet at BMW xDrive Park in Midrand from 8.30am on September 14. Picture: SUPPLIED
MINI SA will host a large gathering of the brand’s cars on September 14 in what is planned to be the biggest convoy of MINIs to hit SA roads.

Owners of classic Minis and modern MINIs are invited to meet at BMW xDrive Park in Midrand from 8.30am. At 9.30am the convoy will depart for The Ground in Muldersdrift on the West Rand.

At the venue, participating vehicles will be arranged to recreate the MINI wordmark. Attendees can also take part in brand activations and social activities.

“The MINI Breakfast Drive is an appreciation for our heritage and a chance to make history alongside our passionate MINI community,” said Carmen Myles, head of MINI SA.

“It embodies our big love for the brand and the unique experiences only a MINI can offer. This is about more than cars, it’s about celebrating MINI with friends.”

Registration for the event is open online via the MINI Breakfast Drive website, with updates shared through MINI SA’s social media channels.

REVIEW: MINI Cooper S is a small car with big charisma

While some MINIs are getting bloated, the three-door hatch is compact and light-footed
2 months ago

FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman EV lands in SA

The electric crossover feels like a true MINI in its happy-go-lucky driving characteristics and styling
4 months ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
6 months ago
