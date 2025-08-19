Road test
REVIEW: Ford Mustang GT is left-field but intoxicating
It delivers old school V8 charm and modern amenities on a ‘budget’
19 August 2025 - 10:41
The new Ford Mustang arrived as a more advanced pony and is polished for sportier handling than its predecessors. Two variants of the iconic muscle car are on sale SA: the base 5.0 GT tested here costing R1,320,000, and the sportier but 6kW stronger Mustang Dark Horse we've previously tested, and which costs R203,000 more.
The base 5.0 GT is fast and loud, but is it worth a look ahead of its racier cousin, or European rivals?..
