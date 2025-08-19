NEW MODELS
Lexus Sport concept hints at future performance coupe
The Japanese luxury brand has shown what could come next after the LFA and LC500 coupes
19 August 2025 - 08:35
Lexus has unveiled the new Sport Concept, a low-slung two-door coupé with a wide stance, which the company describes as a bold declaration of where the brand is headed.
Debuted at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering, held in Carmel, US last weekend, the concept reimagines what a next-generation Lexus sports car can be, with head-turning looks and performance...
