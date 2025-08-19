NEW MODELS
BAIC B30 to star at 2025 Festival of Motoring
Targeted at buyers who want to escape the city on weekends, the B30 offers ground clearance of up to 215mm
19 August 2025 - 09:19
BAIC SA will showcase its new B30 at the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 29-31.
Similar in size to the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage, the slab-sided Chinese SUV features bold exterior styling and will be available in front- and all-wheel drive configurations...
