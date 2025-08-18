INVESTING IN CARS
Rare Bugatti Divo sets new auction record of over R150m
The 16-cylinder hypercar has less than 1,300km on the odometer
18 August 2025 - 10:21
A rare 2020 Bugatti Divo, one of just 40 examples built, was the star of the Bonhams Cars Quail Auction at the weekend, selling for $8.6m (R151.6m).
Held as part of 2025 Monterey Car Week in California, the auction achieved $44.7m across 109 lots with a 96% sell-through rate with more than 700 attendees filling the sale room, said Bonhams...
