Jaecoo readies new J5 amid July sales boom
Omoda and Jaecoo achieved a record 1,069 sales last month, with a cheaper Jaecoo to follow
18 August 2025 - 16:05
Jaecoo, the subsidiary of Chinese Chery automobiles, will soon introduce its new J5 crossover in SA.
Measuring 4,380mm in length, it is smaller than the Jaecoo J7 introduced in June and is expected to be priced lower. The 2,620mm wheelbase and 480l boot are generous capacities for families...
