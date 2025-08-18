Hybrid Hino trucks undergo field trials in SA

A trio of hybrid Hino trucks has been involved in a local research programme. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hino SA is extending local field trials of its Hino 300 Hybrid trucks to study their performance and research customer interest in acquiring new energy vehicles.
The Hino 300 Hybrids use a 4.0l Euro six turbodiesel engine and electric motor combination for lower harmful emissions and improved fuel economy.
Hino Motors of Japan is testing a variety of powertrain solutions ranging from compressed natural gas, hydrogen, diesel-electric hybrids and battery electric vehicles.
The local trial is being run with selected customers. The first three Hino 300 Hybrids trial has run with Namlog logistics since 2023, operating from the Toyota Africa Parts Centre in Ekurhuleni.
The 300 Hybrid is proving popular in Australia as that country faces the challenge of Euro VI emission legislation being imposed from November, says Hino. A recent 300km test on the Bathurst race circuit and surrounding streets in Australia showed fuel savings of up to 24% for the wide cab variants and 22% for the standard cab, it said.
The diesel engine and electric motor have combined outputs of 111kW and 470Nm. The hybrid drivetrain is paired with a six-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) with manual override.
Cabin features of the greener model match the conventional 300 with air conditioning, AM/FM radio, electric windows and two airbags.
“The balance between cost, range, payload, maintenance and resale are all critical measures when determining what technology works best for specific applications and that is why we are trialling several Hino 300 Hybrid trucks with customers to evaluate these factors locally,” said Itumeleng Segage, GM of Hino SA.
“We are enthusiastic about the value of hybrid technology in many of the operations that suit the 300 Series, such as urban and city-to-city deliveries. We are keenly looking forward to the results of these local trials and the feedback from the customers who have them on loan.”
Koji Sato (CEO Toyota), left, Satoshi Ogiso (CEO Hino), Karl Deppen (CEO Mitsubishi Fuso and designated CEO of new holding company), and Karin Rådström (CEO Daimler Truck). Picture: REUTERS
In June, Toyota and Daimler Trucks globally merged to form an all-new, Japanese commercial outfit with their Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso brands to co-operate in commercial vehicle production. Daimler Truck is Mitsubishi Fuso’s parent company and Toyota is Hino’s parent company.
For now Hino and Fuso dealers in SA continue to operate via separate distribution channels.
