GWM launches more affordable 2WD Tank 300 diesel

The rear-wheel drive model costs R50,000 less than the all-wheel drive version

18 August 2025 - 14:33
by Denis Droppa
Though it lacks four-wheel drive, the vehicle has a robust ladder-frame chassis, an elevated ground clearance and an electronic rear axle diff lock. Picture: SUPPLIED
GWM SA has added a more affordable two-wheel drive diesel model to its Tank 300 range, until now available only in all-wheel drive.

At R649,900, the 2.4 TD Luxury 2WD is priced R50,000 less than the most affordable 4WD model, the 2.4TD Super Lux 4WD.

Diesel versions of the Tank 300 were recently launched as more economical alternatives to the 2.0T petrol versions of the Tank 300 and the notoriously thirsty petrol-electric hybrid - all introduced in February 2024.

The new 2WD is powered by the same turbo diesel engine with outputs of 135kW and 480Nm, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Though it lacks four-wheel drive, the vehicle has a robust ladder-frame chassis, an elevated ground clearance and an electronic rear axle diff lock to provide some gravel ability. It also has a transparent chassis view and off-road thermal management mode.

It has the same three-tonne braked towing capacity as the 4WD model, with fuel consumption claimed at 7.7l/100km.

The new model comes with a high specification level, including electrically powered front seats, synthetic leather upholstery and refined detailing for an upmarket cabin feel. It also has a 360º parking camera, a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto cell connectivity, paired with a nine-speaker sound system. A second 12.3” screen behind the wheel acts as a configurable driver display. Automatic LED headlights and follow-me-home functionality round off the hi-tech tech offering.

In terms of safety, the Tank 2WD holds a five-star ANCAP rating with a safety suite boasting adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear collision warning, emergency braking and blind spot detection.

GWM Tank 300 diesel prices:

2.4TD Luxury 2WD AT - R649,900

2.4TD Super Lux 4WD AT - R699,900

2.4TD Ultra Lux 4WD AT - R739,900

