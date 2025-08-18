Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ford SA announces more safety recalls

It follows a recall last month affecting several models

18 August 2025 - 19:12
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Everest SUV is one of several Ford models being recalled for a faulty SYNC infotainment system. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Everest SUV is one of several Ford models being recalled for a faulty SYNC infotainment system. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Ford SA has announced the latest of several product recalls, with the new one affecting several models and production batches.

It follows a campaign in July when the carmaker recalled some EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger models for various safety issues.

The latest recall affects the following cars, SUVs and bakkies across the blue oval range:

Ford Ranger: transmission control valve body replacement 

Some 2025 Ford Rangers’ main transmission valve body’s internal dimensions do not meet the engineering print specifications, and the driver may not be able to reverse the truck. When the vehicle’s gear selector is in reverse or neutral position, the vehicle may move forward. There are eight vehicles affected in SA and Ford will notify the owners to schedule a free repair when parts become available around October.

Ford Mustang, EcoSport, Ranger and Everest: SYNC software update

In a safety recall relating to certain Ford models built between 2018 and 2023, Ford has identified that repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and key off) may, over time, result in an error in the SYNC infotainment system that could result in system instability. This includes a frozen rear-view camera image while in reverse that may create a false representation of where the vehicle is relative to its surroundings, increasing the risk of an accident.

There are 33 vehicles affected in SA and a software update is anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.

Certain Ford Everest, Ranger and Transit Custom models built between 2021 and 2025 may experience a frozen infotainment screen. If this occurs while reversing the vehicle, the rear-view image may be frozen, increasing the risk of an accident.

There are 21,736 vehicles affected in SA, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini. The remedy is expected to be available in the third quarter.

Customers can check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall here and enter their VIN number in the search bar. Customers can also view recent safety recalls here.

SA carmakers under scrutiny over safety concerns

National Consumer Commission has noted the recent rise of recalls of motor vehicles
National
1 month ago

Citroën SA confirms association with French product recall

The parent company asked for 82,000 Citroën cars to be removed from the roads in France last week
Life
1 month ago

Jaecoo readies new J5 amid July sales boom

Omoda and Jaecoo achieved a record 1,069 sales last month, with a cheaper Jaecoo to follow
Life
3 hours ago

GWM launches more affordable 2WD Tank 300 diesel

The rear-wheel drive model costs R50,000 less than the all-wheel drive version
Life
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
These are SA’s best selling cars and bakkies
Life / Motoring
2.
New Foton Truck Mate arrives in SA as budget ...
Life / Motoring
3.
The uphill battle of female midlife entrepreneurs
Life
4.
Lamborghini unveils ultra-rare Fenomeno
Life / Motoring
5.
Rare Bugatti Divo sets new auction record of over ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.