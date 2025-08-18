The latest recall affects the following cars, SUVs and bakkies across the blue oval range:
NEWS
Ford SA announces more safety recalls
It follows a recall last month affecting several models
Ford SA has announced the latest of several product recalls, with the new one affecting several models and production batches.
It follows a campaign in July when the carmaker recalled some EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger models for various safety issues.
The latest recall affects the following cars, SUVs and bakkies across the blue oval range:
Ford Ranger: transmission control valve body replacement
Some 2025 Ford Rangers’ main transmission valve body’s internal dimensions do not meet the engineering print specifications, and the driver may not be able to reverse the truck. When the vehicle’s gear selector is in reverse or neutral position, the vehicle may move forward. There are eight vehicles affected in SA and Ford will notify the owners to schedule a free repair when parts become available around October.
Ford Mustang, EcoSport, Ranger and Everest: SYNC software update
In a safety recall relating to certain Ford models built between 2018 and 2023, Ford has identified that repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and key off) may, over time, result in an error in the SYNC infotainment system that could result in system instability. This includes a frozen rear-view camera image while in reverse that may create a false representation of where the vehicle is relative to its surroundings, increasing the risk of an accident.
There are 33 vehicles affected in SA and a software update is anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.
Certain Ford Everest, Ranger and Transit Custom models built between 2021 and 2025 may experience a frozen infotainment screen. If this occurs while reversing the vehicle, the rear-view image may be frozen, increasing the risk of an accident.
There are 21,736 vehicles affected in SA, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini. The remedy is expected to be available in the third quarter.
Customers can check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall here and enter their VIN number in the search bar. Customers can also view recent safety recalls here.
