NEWS
These are SA’s best selling cars and bakkies
Toyota Hilux hits a record as new-vehicle sales reach a six-year high
15 August 2025 - 11:09
New-vehicle sales in SA hit a six-year high in July, registering 51,383 units — the highest monthly sales since October 2019.
Motor industry body Naamsa said improving consumer confidence, favourable credit conditions and a recovery in disposable incomes were driving the market recovery in what was the 10th straight month of increased sales. Year-to-date sales of 330,274 new vehicles this year were 13.9% up on the first seven months of 2024...
