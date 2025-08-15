COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
New Foton Truck Mate arrives in SA as budget workhorse
The light commercial range is powered by a small petrol motor and can load up to 1.2 tonnes
15 August 2025 - 10:06
Chinese commercial brand Foton has launched the all-new Foton Truck Mate — a light commercial truck that’s available in dropside body and van box designs.
Targeted industries include construction, retail, agriculture, logistics and mobile services. The drop side deck measures 360mm in height, 1,560mm width and 2,850mm length, able to accommodate a maximum payload of 1.2 tonnes. The weather-protected van box is rated with a 1.1 tonne loading capacity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.