Marc Marquez looks for first Austrian MotoGP win

The championship leader finished second at the Red Bull Ring three years in a row

15 August 2025 - 09:50
by Rohith Nair
Marc Marquez arrives from the summer break seeking his ninth win of the season. Picture: REUTERS.
Marc Marquez arrives from the summer break seeking his ninth win of the season. Picture: REUTERS.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix, having bean beaten by a red Ducati to the chequered flag on three occasions, but the Spaniard believes this year could be different.

Although Marquez won multiple world titles with Honda, he finished second at the Red Bull Ring three years in a row from 2017-2019, twice behind Andrea Dovizioso and once behind Jorge Lorenzo — both of whom rode for Ducati at the time.

Marquez has not finished on the podium in Austria since 2019 but as he arrives from the summer break with a 120-point lead over his brother Alex in the championship, the Ducati rider is seeking his ninth win of the season.

“It was super close for many years here in Austria. I always lose against red bikes, with the amazing Dovizioso and amazing Lorenzo. But now I’m riding that red bike. So let’s see if we can fight for the victory,” Marquez told reporters on Thursday.

“Of course, starting the second part of the season with a 120-point advantage, the only one that can lose the championship is you. I will need to control myself in some races because you cannot be the fastest out there in every session, every practice and every race.”

Although Marquez has the strongest bike on the grid, so does his teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who is unbeaten in Austria since 2022.

“He won the last three years here, so I believe he will be fast,” Marquez said.

“He brakes super hard and it’s one of the circuits why he won a lot, because the brake point is super important.”

Bagnaia, however, has struggled with the braking on the GP25 bike and sits third in the standings — 168 points behind Marquez — with one win all season.

The twice MotoGP champion spent the break watching races from seasons past to understand why he has struggled this year.

“I’m looking forward to finding back my speed and fighting for wins because I rewatched many races from last year and the previous year, seeing how competitive I was in the fight, following others, overtaking, braking super hard,” he said.

“And watching this season, I was a completely different Pecco — nothing comparable. So I want to change this thing and be similar to last year.”

Reuters

