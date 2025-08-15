NEWS
Free courtesy car offered when servicing some Mazda models
The initiative applies to Mazda owners with an active five-year unlimited kilometre service plan and warranty
15 August 2025 - 10:51
Mazda Southern Africa has launched its care courtesy service programme, which gives eligible customers free use of a courtesy vehicle when servicing their vehicle at one of the brand’s 33 dealerships.
The initiative applies to Mazda owners with an active five-year unlimited kilometre service plan and warranty. It includes the Mazda CX-5, CX-60, CX-30 and Mazda3, and excludes the Mazda2 and CX-3...
