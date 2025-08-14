Life / Motoring

INVESTING IN CARS

2026 McLaren F1 car to auctioned before it’s ever been raced

Three new chassis for next year’s grand prix season will be sold after this year’s final race in Abu Dhabi

14 August 2025 - 13:53
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
One of a trio of chassis by McLaren to go on sale after this year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOE PORTLOCK
One of a trio of chassis by McLaren to go on sale after this year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOE PORTLOCK

Bengaluru — Champions McLaren claimed a first on Thursday by announcing the auction of one of their 2026 Formula One cars before it has even been raced.

The F1 car, to be driven by Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris, is one of a trio of future chassis offered by McLaren in the December 5 sale organised by RM Sotheby’s ahead of this year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The other two are a 2026 Arrow McLaren Indycar, to be raced at the Indianapolis 500 next May by Mexican Pato O’Ward, and McLaren’s inaugural 2027 World Endurance Hypercar that will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said the auction would be the first time a future Formula One car had been sold before it had been unveiled to the public.

The as-yet unnamed 2026 car, likely to be the MCL40 after this year’s MCL39, will be the team’s first for a new era in Formula One with a big change in technical and engine regulations.

The successful bidder will have to wait until 2028 to take delivery, with a 2025 show car offered on lease until then to the buyer who will also have behind-the-scenes access to the team and events.

The other cars will be delivered after the respective series have ended.

McLaren are the only team to have won the “Triple Crown” of the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans and will try to add to their success when they return to endurance racing in 2027.

Reuters

WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario

Motoring editor Denis Droppa tries out Italy’s new hybrid supercar, which is headed to SA next year
Life
2 weeks ago

SA’s Jordan Pepper collects first DTM win at Norisring

The SA racer’s maiden win comes a week after winning the Spa 24 hour endurance race
Life
1 month ago

Norris holds off McLaren teammate Piastri for Hungarian GP win

George Russell was a distant third to complete Sunday’s Hungaroring podium for Mercedes
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s motor sector hit by job losses and business ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Indian Tata Motors reveals new SA MD and Motus ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Historical treasure aplenty in Attakwaskloof
Life
4.
Irish author John Boyne at centre of Polari Prize ...
Life / Books
5.
REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.