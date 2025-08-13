Life / Motoring

NEWS

SA’s motor sector hit by job losses and business shutdowns

Industry faces challenges from US tariffs and low localisation, says trade minister Parks Tau

13 August 2025 - 16:04
by Reuters
Long dominated by the likes of Volkswagen, pictured, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz, SA saw sales of 515,850 locally produced cars last year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Low domestic sales of locally made cars, an influx of imports and low local content have led to 12 company closures and more than 4,000 job losses in the SA motor industry over two years, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

SA, a market long dominated by the likes of Volkswagen, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz, saw sales of 515,850 locally produced cars last year, far below the SA Automotive Masterplan 2035 target of 784,509, minister Parks Tau told delegates at an auto parts conference.

About 64% of vehicles sold in SA are imports. Additionally, localisation — the level of local assembly, labour and components — remains stagnant at 39%, well short of the 60% target, while US tariffs now significantly affect the country’s R28.7bn automotive exports, he added.

“These pressures have triggered 12 company closures and more than 4,000 job losses in two years,” Tau said.

SA’s automotive industry employs 115,000 people directly, with more than 80,000 in component manufacturing alone. Experts say that with the US tariffs on cars and parts that were imposed from April, jobs are under threat as some companies are set to lose contracts in America.

SA on Tuesday submitted a revised offer for a trade deal with Washington in an effort to lower the 30% tariff US President Donald Trump imposed last week.

To help respond to the challenges in the industry, an incentive scheme for local manufacturing now includes electric vehicles and associated components, Tau said.

“Localisation is not merely policy compliance, it is existential. A 5% increase in local content would unlock R30bn in new procurement, dwarfing the R4.4bn US export market,” Tau said.

International manufacturers such as Stellantis and China’s Chery are looking to localise production in SA, with Stellantis ready to break ground in the Eastern Cape.

US 30% tariff sparks crisis fears for SA automotive sector

‘Deeply disappointing’ Trump imposition destabilises automotive export communities, says Naamsa
National
1 week ago

Tariff uncertainty affects car exports to US, shipper says

The new 15% tariff has not been implemented yet, leaving higher rate for now
Life
1 day ago

Mazda to lose nearly $1bn in profit from Trump tariffs

To help soften the blow, the company will increase output at its Alabama plant
Companies
1 week ago
