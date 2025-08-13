NEWS
Polestar 3 sets EV record for longest drive on single charge
Long-distance electric SUV’s feat officially recognised by Guinness World Records
13 August 2025 - 16:05
Polestar’s large electric SUV, the Polestar 3, has broken the Guinness World Record for longest journey travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge.
Achieving 935.44km on UK public roads, the recently launched long-range single motor variant was driven well beyond the factory-quoted figure of 706km by professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.