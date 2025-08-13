Indian Tata Motors reveals new SA MD and Motus distribution

Indian brand Tata motors passenger vehicles Ltd (TMPV), which announced its official re-entry into the SA market early in the year, has revealed more information.
Motus Holdings Ltd — the multinational provider of automotive mobility solutions in SA for more than 75 years and employing more than 20,000 people globally — has been appointed as the official importer of Tata cars. The company also imports Hyundai, Kia, Renault and Mitsubishi.
Mitsubishi SA MD Thato Magasa has been appointed to head the new Tata Motors SA portfolio. Soweto-born Magasa was only 32 years old when he took over the reins at the Japanese commercial brand in mid-2021, becoming the youngest active MD of an automotive brand in SA.
“We are excited to launch a brand which embodies an advanced design architecture, cutting-edge technology and unmatched safety standards across the entire model range to SA customers,” said Magasa, now CEO of Motus Holding’s TMPV SA distribution business.
Tata Motors SA was first established as a small outfit in 1977 focusing purely on commercial vehicles.
The company began a full export programme into SA in 1998, and from 2004 onwards it bolstered the truck division with the arrival of the affordably-priced Telcoline range of bakkies, and Tata Indica, Indigo and Safari SUV.
Motus sells one in five of the new passenger vehicles in SA. It also operates in Australia and the UK. Picture: MOTUS SELECT
The brand withdrew from the passenger and light commercial vehicle segments in SA in 2019. The 2025 return is spearheaded by a range of passenger vehicles, which the company says will include compact hatchbacks and high-performance SUVs.
On a global stage, in October 2024, Tata Motors mourned the death of its former group chair, Ratan Tata, who spearheaded the Indian conglomerate to global heights with pioneering ambitions and products such as the Tata Nano — an ambitious car designed to make car ownership accessible to middle-class families in India — and the famous acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008.
Just a week ago incumbent Tata Motors chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran introduced PB Balaji as the new CEO of JLR, effective November 2025, succeeding Adrian Mardell.
Tata Motors has a wide range of hatchback and crossover models such as the Altroz Racer (unconfirmed for SA) seen on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Picture: REUTERS
The local company is keeping mum on the range of products to be released in SA.
Shared communications say the line-up consists of SUVs, crossovers and entry-level compact hatchbacks with leading safety systems, and complemented by modern design and innovative technology.
It further says they will remain accessible and affordable and backed by an established dealer network and robust after-sales support.
TMPV SA is set to introduce its new range of cars and SUVs in SA on August 19.
“SA is an important market in our global expansion journey. We will deliver a distinctive and future-ready mobility experience, backed by attractive pricing, competitive financing and industry-leading aftersales support,” said Yash Khandelwal, head international business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
