Global EV sales growth slips to 21% in July

Research firm Rho Motion says sales of BEVs and plug-in hybrids were 1.6-million units

13 August 2025 - 08:40
by Alessandro Parodi
EVs for export and containers sitting at a port in Shanghai. Picture: REUTERS
EVs for export and containers sitting at a port in Shanghai. Picture: REUTERS

Global electric vehicle sales grew 21% year on year in July, the slowest rate since January and down from 25% in June, as momentum in plug-in hybrid sales in China slackened, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

China is the world’s biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion’s data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Its overall car sales growth slowed in July, with BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, recording its third monthly drop in registrations.

The relatively muted slowdown in overall EV sales, however, shows other markets are taking up some of the slack, with European sales for one benefiting from incentives aimed at speeding up decarbonisation.

Global sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose to 1.6-million units in July, Rho Motion data showed.

China’s EV sales growth, which averaged 36% a month in the first half, eased to 12% in July as the previously booming market was dampened by a pause in some 2025 government subsidy schemes for EV and plug-in hybrid purchases, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

Chinese sales reached about one-million vehicles. European sales surged 48% to about 390,000 units, while North American sales climbed 10% to more than 170,000. Sales in the rest of the world jumped 55% to more than 140,000 vehicles.

“Despite regional variations, the overall trajectory for EV adoption in 2025 remains strongly upward,” Lester said.

Chinese car sales are expected to return to strong growth from August as new funds become available for its subsidy schemes, while a cut in US tax credits for buying or leasing new EVs at the end of September would hurt demand there, Lester added.

Reuters

Chery launches Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in hybrid in SA

The powerful and efficient model has 255kW with potential to travel 1,200km on a tank
Life
2 days ago

REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and gritty

GWM’s new off-roader could be the ultimate daily school runner and weekend warrior rolled into one
Life
6 days ago

WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario

Motoring editor Denis Droppa tries out Italy’s new hybrid supercar, which is headed to SA next year
Life
2 weeks ago
Stellantis to debut Leapmotor’s EVs in SA this year

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE: Range Rover Electric

Life / Motoring

How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?

Life / Motoring

